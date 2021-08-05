Braun Strowman reveals possible career choice for the next 20 years

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has revealed that he would love to become a motivational speaker, in response to a fan question on his Instagram handle.

Braun Strowman was released by WWE a short while ago, in what came as a big surprise to fans. He wasn't doing too well on the main roster at the time of his release but no one had imagined that someone of the stature of Strowman would be let go by the company in the first place.

Braun Strowman hasn't revealed much in regards to his future plans so far. He is quite active on his official Instagram handle though, and regularly posts motivational stuff for his fans.

The Monster Among Men recently answered a bunch of fan questions on his Instagram Stories, when one fan asked Strowman the following question:

"If you could pick one job on the planet and do that for the next 20 years, what would it be and why?" asked the fan.

Braun Strowman had an interesting answer to the same. He stated that he would love to become a motivational speaker. Check out his full comment below:

"In all honesty, probably a motivational speaker. I've been through a lot of rough stuff in my life and I like sharing it to help others and show people that you can overcome things that've been in your past." said Strowman.

You can check out the story on Braun Strowman's account HERE. Fans should note that the story was posted four hours ago, and will disappear in the next 20 hours. Check out the screengrab of the story:

Braun Strowman answering fan questions

Braun Strowman's Instagram is filled with motivational posts

Braun Strowman regularly shares inspiring posts on his Instagram handle. The former Universal Champion has gone through a lot to become a big name in wrestling. Strowman has previously shared details of his struggle with drastic weight gain and revealed that he touched an alarming 418 lbs in 2003.

Braun Strowman's WWE release didn't stop him from getting better and he recently achieved a major fitness goal. A quick look at Strowman's Instagram shows a long string of motivational quotes and detailed posts about his journey towards getting into shape. It goes without saying that Strowman would possibly do quite well if he decides to pursue a career as a motivational speaker at any point in the future.

