Braun Strowman on possibly forming a new tag team with female WWE star (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently gave his thoughts on the chances of him forming a tag team with Raquel Rodriguez in WWE.

Strowman, nicknamed The Monster of All Monsters, is one of the most imposing male superstars in WWE. Similarly, Rodriguez is among the strongest and tallest female talents in the women's division right now.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman sent a heartwarming message to his former tag team partner Alexa Bliss. Regarding another possible on-screen alliance, the 40-year-old answered whether he could strike up a partnership with Rodriguez:

"You never know," Strowman said. "I don't know who we would ever wrestle if you put the two of us together. The biggest, baddest female on the roster with the biggest, baddest male. There's not much competition. I would love to get in there and get an opportunity. I've watched that young lady cut her teeth in this business and just absolutely transform herself, her physique, her mental state, her in-ring work. I couldn't be more proud of her. So, absolutely, I'd love to get in the ring with her." [3:18 – 3:41]

Watch the video above to hear more from Strowman about CM Punk, Omos, Roman Reigns, and many more WWE stars. He also provided an update on his recovery from a neck injury.

Braun Strowman's history with female WWE tag team partners

In 2018, WWE held two intergender Mixed Match Challenge tag team competitions. Braun Strowman teamed up with Alexa Bliss in Season 1 before forming a new partnership with Ember Moon in Season 2.

Bliss & Strowman, aka Team Little Big, defeated Becky Lynch & Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso & Naomi to reach the semi-final stage. They then lost to Asuka & The Miz, the eventual winners of the tournament.

Moon & Strowman, aka The Monster Eclipse, beat Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal, Bayley & Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley & Mickie James, and Kevin Owens & Natalya. Curt Hawkins then replaced the injured Strowman to become Moon's new partner.

