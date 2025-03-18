Braun Strowman reacts to major WrestleMania announcement

Braun Strowman reacted to a major WWE WrestleMania announcement today on social media. The biggest show of the year will air live next month from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe will host a special The Roast of WrestleMania show this year. It will take place on April 20 in Las Vegas. Several stars, such as Sami Zayn, The Miz, Paul Heyman, and Braun Strowman, are also scheduled to appear.

The Monster of All Monsters took to his Instagram to react to the announcement of the Roast of WrestleMania and shared a humorous message.

"Hold onto your nip*les!!!!! #TheRoastOfWrestlemania," he wrote.

Strowman, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight defeated Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga in a Six-Man Tag Team match this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Strowman will be squaring off against Fatu in a singles match on the blue brand this Friday night in Italy. The two stars clashed earlier this year at Saturday Night's Main Event, and the former Universal Champion picked up the victory via disqualification.

Braun Strowman comments on absent WWE star

SmackDown star Braun Strowman recently discussed Uncle Howdy's absence from WWE television.

Uncle Howdy is portrayed by Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas. Strowman used to be a member of The Wyatt Family back in the day before breaking out as a singles star. The Wyatt Sicks debuted last year on RAW and have been off television for a few months. The mysterious faction transferred to SmackDown but still has not made an appearance on the blue brand.

In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Strowman claimed that Bo Dallas was more unique than Bray Wyatt, and was a very private person.

"Bo [Dallas] has always been one to keep to himself," Braun Strowman began. "I've known [that] there's always been something inside of him. He's very unique, almost—he might be more unique than his brother [Bray Wyatt]—and he's never really had the opportunity to show the world." [From 0:15 to 0:35]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Strowman only defeated Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event in January because The Bloodline member refused to stop attacking him, resulting in a disqualification. It will be interesting to see which star wins the rematch next week on WWE SmackDown.

