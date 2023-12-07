Braun Strowman reacts to recent video getting insane views

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently reacted to a recent video featuring him getting insane views on social media.

Braun Strowman has been absent from WWE for a long time. The 40-year-old last wrestled for the Stamford-based company in May, as he teamed up with Ricochet to beat The Alpha Academy. Unfortunately, he suffered from an injury and had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June, which has kept him out of in-ring action to this date.

Strowman made an appearance on WWE Television on the Bray Wyatt tribute episode. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan also joined in as all the superstars mourned the passing of the iconic wrestler.

Braun Strowman arrived in India on December 4. WWE's official Instagram account shared a reel of the former Intercontinental Champion being welcomed in a hotel. The Instagram post has garnered over 3 million views within a couple of days, which is more than any other reel posted on the Stamford-based company's account around that time. Strowman shared a screengrab addressing the same on his Instagram account:

"I see you!!!!," he wrote.

Braun Strowman opens up on working with WWE legend Goldberg

Braun Strowman has often talked about idolizing Goldberg growing up. The Moster Among Men not only wrestled but defeated the former World Champion at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Strowman held the title for 151 days before dropping it to The Fiend.

In an interview with Lilian Garcia, the former Tag Team Champion stated that beating Goldberg for the championship was a surreal experience. He believes the two have kindled a good relationship, as both of them have a lot in common:

"It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I've been here. We're both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He's also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common. [This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship. It was just, it's still kind of like, I'm waiting for someone to wake me up," Strowman said.

