Braun Strowman reveals latest project following WWE release

Braun Strowman revealed his latest project today on social media after being released by WWE. The Monster of All Monsters, and a bunch of other stars, were let go by the company earlier this month.

Strowman took to his Instagram story today to share a new project. He shared a photo from a car garage and stated that C&H Motorsports were the top dogs in Florida. The former champion also shared a video from the garage on his Instagram story, and you can check it out by clicking here.

"There's a new king in town!! @chmotorsports05 and @garytfs are the top dogs in Florida!!! Try us!!!," he wrote.

Strowman was released by the company following WrestleMania. [Image credit: Braun Strowman on Instagram]

Strowman was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 this year. His last match with the company before he was released took place during the April 18 edition of WWE SmackDown. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Fatu is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre tomorrow night at Backlash.

Former WWE manager reacts to Braun Strowman's release

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Braun Strowman being released by the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Mantell gave his honest take on Strowman's departure from WWE. He stated that he was not surprised about the veteran being released and claimed that the 41-year-old didn't stand out for anything besides his size.

"I hate anybody to lose their job, but if they asked me who needed to go out of there, I would have probably, amongst the top five, I think Mr. Strowman, I'd have had to put him in there," Mantell said. "He hasn't really made a mark beside his name. He's just a big guy, and that's all he added." [2:28 – 2:55]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Braun Strowman was released by the company in 2021 as well, but made his return the following year. It will be interesting to see if Strowman gets the opportunity to return to WWE again down the line.

