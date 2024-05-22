Braun Strowman's message to Judgment Day star ahead of WWE in-ring return

Upon his WWE return a few weeks ago, Braun Strowman immediately picked a fight with The Judgment Day. He has made sure that the faction hasn't gotten away with interfering in matches.

At the behest of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest this week on RAW, JD McDonagh asked general manager Adam Pearce to book him in a one-on-one match against Strowman. The bout was made official for next week and will mark the former Universal Champion's first televised match since May 2023.

Taking to Instagram, The Monster of All Monsters shared a recap video of Jackie Redmond interviewing him backstage on RAW, with a message directed at the Irish-born wrestler:

"Hey @jd_mcdonagh I Got a crib with a studio and it’s all full of tracks To add to the wall full of plaques Hangin’ up in the office and back at my house like trophies!!!! Did you think I’d let my dough freeze?? H*e please you better bow down on both knees!!!"

Check out Braun Strowman's Instagram post below:

Strowman assisted popular babyfaces Jey Uso and The Awesome Truth to fend off The Judgment Day recently, and now it is time for him to step in the ring with the heel faction. Priest appears livid at the thought of a monster lurking in the background.

Could Braun Strowman go after the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW?

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre have one thing in common, both WWE Superstars had their world title reigns during the pandemic. For Strowman, his win over WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 wound up being his sole run with the top prize of the company.

As for McIntyre, his most triumphant moment came when he defeated Brock Lesnar at the same event. Although the Scotsman has had numerous title reigns, he hasn't yet had a proper run in front of fans. Perhaps that is about to change, as it appears The Scottish Warrior is next in line to face World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, possibly at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

At some point, though, The Archer of Infamy would want to take matters into his own hands. The question is, will he still be the World Heavyweight Champion then? Or better yet, would he care about the proceedings if he is no longer part of The Judgment Day? Only time will tell.

Do you see Braun Strowman as the reigning World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW down the line? Sound off using the Discuss button!