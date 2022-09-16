"I’ll probably do that for a little appetizer"- Braun Strowman says he's coming for the current champion's title

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman opened up about his plans for his second stint with the company.

The Monster Among Men sent shockwaves through the wrestling community two weeks back as he returned to World Wrestling Entertainment after getting released last year. While he has taken the WWE roster by storm upon his return, Strowman is yet to compete in a match in his second run.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Braun fired a warning shot at Bobby Lashley, stating that he's coming after the All Mighty's United States Championship. The Black Sheep noted that he would become a grand Slam champion if he manages to capture the United States title:

"Bobby Lashley, keep holding on to that US [United States] title tight because I'm coming for that one of these days and make myself a Grand Slam champ. So I'm gonna go ahead and say that. And then, like I said, well, I’ll probably do that for a little appetizer and then go on and get ready for the main course,"- said Braun. [34:31 - 34:44]

WWE @WWE Braun Strowman is a freak of nature! 🤯 Braun Strowman is a freak of nature! 🤯 https://t.co/Uu2AJf2TxO

Braun Strowman also commented on his first run with WWE

Braun Strowman was among WWE's most reliable wrestlers before his unexpected release in 2021. The Monster Among Men stepped up in different characters according to the situation and constantly elevated main event stars.

Speaking about his first stint with the company on the same podcast, Strowman mentioned that he was always a "plan B" during that time and served as a backup to top stars:

"I'm a once-in-a-lifetime talent. You don't see people like me walking around on this earth. I've always been Plan B and I have never had a problem being Plan B because anytime they needed to call my number, I was there and I delivered. If you needed me to do comedy, if you needed me to be serious or for me to be a monster or a lover, I stepped up and I took the ball and I ran with it."

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Seems like a remix of his original theme.

#SmackDown Braun Strowman's got new theme music.Seems like a remix of his original theme. Braun Strowman's got new theme music.Seems like a remix of his original theme.#SmackDown https://t.co/w8yjIHp90n

It'll be interesting to see what plans Triple H has in mind for Braun Strowman this time. The Monster Among Men has played the role of dominant heel perfectly in the past and if recent weeks are anything to go by, he seems to be picking up from where he left off.

