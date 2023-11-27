Braun Strowman seeks fan advice amid hiatus

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has been absent from TV for a long time. He recently sought advice from his followers on social media.

Braun Strowman last competed in the squared circle in May when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat The Alpha Academy. The 40-year-old suffered from an injury and had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June. He has yet to make his in-ring return since.

The former WWE Universal Champion appeared on WWE Television during the Bray Wyatt tribute episode. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan also joined him during the segment.

The Monster Among Men recently took to his Instagram account to ask for a piece of advice from the WWE Universe. Strowman recently shared a picture of himself from his NXT days when he used to fight in trunks. He asked the fans if he should switch back to his old developmental days' wrestling gear. The former Tag Team Champion also revealed that he weighed 405 pounds during the time.

"Should I bring the trunks back????? Ps I was 405lbs in this picture. #BraunStrowman #ThrowBack #bigboy #thick," Strowman wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The WWE Universe has been waiting for the former Intercontinental Champion to return for a long time. It will be interesting to see when it happens and whether he returns to team up with Ricochet or goes after a singles championship.

WWE Superstar Ricochet opens up on Braun Strowman's recovery from injury

Braun Strowman and Ricochet's tag team was one of the strongest on the roster in recent memory before the former Wyatt Family member got injured. Considering two superstars with completely different wrestling styles, the two brought an intriguing dynamic to the table.

During an interview with Ten Count Media, Ricochet shared an update on his former partner's injury. The former Intercontinental Champion stated that Strowman was doing fine and that he could not wait for him to return.

“He’s doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great,” Ricochet said.

Are you excited for Braun Strowman's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

