Braun Strowman sends dominant message after earning WWE title shot on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was in action on the latest episode of SmackDown. He sent a dominant message on social media after earning a major title shot just a few days before WrestleMania 41.

The Monster Among Men locked horns with Jacob Fatu in a number one contender's match for the United States Championship. The two behemoths competed in a hard-hitting contest on the March 21, 2025, edition of the blue brand show, held in Bologna, Italy.

However, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered and Strowman won the bout via DQ. During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, The Titan promised to win the US Title next week on the Friday night show, aiming to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE and secure his place at The Showcase of The Immortals.

That being said, following SmackDown, Braun Strowman sent a bold message on X (formerly Twitter) and gave his props to the Italian crowd.

"E Braun Strowman Paura Non Ne Ha!!! 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹💚💚 Thank you Italy!!! #ItalyLovesTheMonster," he wrote. ["And Braun Strowman Has No Fear" - Translated from Italian via Google.]

Braun Strowman says absent WWE star is a private person

The Monster of All Monsters recently opened up about Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy. The former Universal Champion spoke about the star during an interview with Ten Count Media.

Braun Strowman noted that the 34-year-old WWE star maintained a private demeanor. He believed Bo Dallas possessed a hidden uniqueness, possibly exceeding that of his brother, Bray Wyatt.

"Bo [Dallas] has always been one to keep to himself. I've known [that] there's always been something inside of him. He's very unique, almost - he might be more unique than his brother [Bray Wyatt] - and he's never really had the opportunity to show the world."

It will be exciting to see if the 41-year-old veteran defeats LA Knight next week on SmackDown to achieve the Grand Slam crown before 'Mania.

