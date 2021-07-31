Braun Strowman sends a message to Bray Wyatt after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman sent a message to Bray Wyatt following the latter's release.

Bray Wyatt has been let go by WWE in quite possibly the most baffling decision made by the company this year. The WWE Universe is reacting to the same on Twitter and several wrestlers have also posted messages directed at the former WWE Superstar. One such message came from Bray Wyatt's former on-screen ally, Braun Strowman.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Braun Strowman took to Twitter shortly after Bray Wyatt's release and sent him a message. Check out the tweet below:

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt were an unstoppable duo back in the day

Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and the rest of The Wyatt Family terrorized the WWE roster for months on end back in 2015-16. Strowman was introduced to the main roster as part of Wyatt's faction in August 2015. The Wyatt Family later split and Braun Strowman was pushed as a main event star for a while. Wyatt did fine for himself as well and is a former WWE Champion.

Braun Strowman has always had nothing but respect for Bray Wyatt and has praised him in various interviews in the past. Back in 2020, Strowman opened up about how Bray helped him with valuable advice at every step:

''You learn how to do so much of this behind the scenes,” said Strowman. “You learn on those long car rides after shows. There were so many nights I scr***d up, and we’d talk about that. Then there were other nights, when the notes landed right, like a 'Freebird' solo, and we’d talk about that feeling of accomplishment and excitement.''

Braun Strowman was let go by WWE back in June and it came as a major surprise to fans. Bray Wyatt's release is certainly an even bigger story as he was someone many fans thought would be a WWE-lifer.

One wonders what Braun Strowman meant by his tweet about waiting for Wyatt. Would you like to see these two former stablemates reunite someplace else? What was your favorite Bray Wyatt moment in WWE? Do share your comments below!

