Braun Strowman sends a message to his former tag team partner amid his absence during WrestleMania season

Braun Strowman has been out of action since last May due to a neck injury. The Monster Among Men is recovering from his injury, and it was recently reported that he is closer to getting back in the ring. The former Universal Champion recently took to Twitter/X to send a message to his former tag team partner, Nicholas.

Strowman and Nicholas made history after winning the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) at WrestleMania 34. At the time of the victory, Nicholas was 10 years old and became the youngest champion in the company. However, he was forced to relinquish the tag team titles the following night on RAW due to his school commitments.

Taking to Twitter/X, Strowman recalled his and Nicholas' historic victory from 2018. The Monster of all Monsters claimed that winning the tag team titles with Nicholas was the best thing to happen to tag team wrestling.

"Best thing to ever happen to tag team wrestling!!!!! #HistoryMakers" wrote Strowman

Strowman is a former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion. The other instance was when he won the title with Seth Rollins. He is also a former Intercontinental and Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman couldn't contain his excitement amid the news of Nicholas' action figure

Braun Strowman previously spoke about the release of Nicholas' action figure from the WWE Elite WrestleMania 40 set.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Universal Champion stated the following:

"You wanna know what's crazy? Nicholas is like six-five now. Everyone says it's funny. The cool thing is I just saw one of the sites that does all our action figures, Ringside Collectibles or something like that, there's a Nicholas action figure coming out. I'm really excited for that. It's neat to see."

The former Universal Champion last competed on the May 1, 2023, episode of RAW, when he teamed up with Ricochet for a victory over Alpha Academy.

With WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, it remains to be seen if Strowman will return to WWE television anytime soon.

