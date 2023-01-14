Braun Strowman shares heartwarming message after title match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman shared a heartfelt message for a very special fan this week after SmackDown.

This week, the blue brand moved to the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. A major highlight of the show was the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and challenger Braun Strowman. The show also featured several top talents, including the likes of Rey Mysterio, Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

After the match, Strowman took to Twitter to share that he was humbled by the love and reception that he received from the fans. In fact, his tweet came in response to a message from Aaron Sparks, whose son Jackson Sparks was a huge fan of The Monster Among Men. Jackson tragically passed away during the Waukesha Christmas parade attack back in 2021.

During the Intercontinental title bout this week, Michael Cole, in commentary, announced that The Mountain of a Man was wearing Green Bay Packers-themed wrestling boots created in honor of the eight-year-old Jackson. The boots will be auctioned later and the proceeds will go to the victims of the tragedy.

Braun Strowman and Gunther put on a slobber knocker for the Intercontinental Championship

The Ring General was in his element this week as he defended the prestigious IC title against Braun Strowman.

The two men destroyed each other with stiff shots throughout the contest. The action even spilled to the ringside as Strowman kicked Gunther, sending him over the announce table.

As the match progressed, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of the Imperium came down to the ring to tilt the odds in favor of Gunther. Strowman took care of the two members before turning his attention back to the champion, delivering a vicious Powerslam for a near fall.

Throughout the match, Gunther focused his attacks on Strowman’s injured shoulder, and finally planted him with a monstrous Powerbomb for the win.

