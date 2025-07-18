Braun Strowman shows off impressive physique following WWE release

Braun Strowman showed off his impressive physique ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The company is currently building towards SummerSlam 2025 next month in New Jersey.The Monster of All Monsters' time in the promotion came to an end earlier this year. The former Universal Champion was released by the company for the second time on May 2, 2025.Strowman took to Instagram ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to show off his physique. The veteran noted that he had put on 17lbs of body weight, and you can check out the video in his post below.&quot;Sneak peak 10 weeks in on my new plan. Body weight is up 17lbs ;) Back like a barn door!!!&quot; wrote Strowman. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBraun Strowman teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in his last match with the company on the April 18 edition of SmackDown. Sikoa and Fatu have since become enemies on the blue brand. Solo defeated Jacob to capture the United States Championship at Night of Champions, and the two stars are rumored to be facing each other again next month at WWE SummerSlam.Bill Apter reacts to Braun Strowman being released by WWEWrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Braun Strowman being let go by the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter suggested that the promotion didn't have long-term plans for Strowman and likely ran out of creative ideas for the former champion.&quot;I don't think they had long-term plans with Braun Strowman,&quot; Apter said. &quot;I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone,&quot; said Bill Apter. [0:55 – 1:20]You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:Strowman was initially released by WWE in 2021, but returned to the company the following year. Only time will tell if the 41-year-old gets another opportunity to return to the promotion down the line.