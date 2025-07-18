  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Braun Strowman shows off impressive physique following WWE release

Braun Strowman shows off impressive physique following WWE release

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 18, 2025 20:48 GMT
Strowman was let go by the company earlier this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Strowman was let go by the company earlier this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Braun Strowman showed off his impressive physique ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The company is currently building towards SummerSlam 2025 next month in New Jersey.

Ad

The Monster of All Monsters' time in the promotion came to an end earlier this year. The former Universal Champion was released by the company for the second time on May 2, 2025.

Strowman took to Instagram ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to show off his physique. The veteran noted that he had put on 17lbs of body weight, and you can check out the video in his post below.

"Sneak peak 10 weeks in on my new plan. Body weight is up 17lbs ;) Back like a barn door!!!" wrote Strowman.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

Braun Strowman teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in his last match with the company on the April 18 edition of SmackDown. Sikoa and Fatu have since become enemies on the blue brand. Solo defeated Jacob to capture the United States Championship at Night of Champions, and the two stars are rumored to be facing each other again next month at WWE SummerSlam.

Bill Apter reacts to Braun Strowman being released by WWE

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Braun Strowman being let go by the company.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter suggested that the promotion didn't have long-term plans for Strowman and likely ran out of creative ideas for the former champion.

"I don't think they had long-term plans with Braun Strowman," Apter said. "I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone," said Bill Apter. [0:55 – 1:20]
Ad

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Strowman was initially released by WWE in 2021, but returned to the company the following year. Only time will tell if the 41-year-old gets another opportunity to return to the promotion down the line.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications