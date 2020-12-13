Braun Strowman shows off inspiring body transformation

RAW Superstar Braun Strowman made his WWE debut in 2015 as part of the Wyatt Family. Over the years, The Monster Among Men has gone through some huge character changes and has also worked very hard to improve his physique.

Braun Strowman took to Twitter to share an incredible "before and after" picture, showing off his amazing body transformation. When comparing the two pictures, it's evident how much effort Strowman has put into his physique and he is undoubtedly in the best shape of his career.

Braun Strowman in WWE recently

2020 has undoubtedly been the most successful year in the WWE career of Braun Strowman. After winning the Intercontinental title, his first singles championship, Strowman defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

Following that, he went straight into a feud with his former Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt. It was at SummerSlam 2020 where Braun Strowman lost his Universal title to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. In the WWE Draft 2020, he was moved to Monday Night RAW.

Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!! #ImDoneFollowingOrders #EveryoneWillFall https://t.co/5AnZBLZkqu — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 24, 2020

Braun Strowman attacked authority figure Adam Pearce on WWE RAW. Following that, WWE announced that he was suspended indefinitely for his actions. It was rumored that Strowman would return and take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC 2020, but that did not happen as AJ Styles won a triple threat match to become the no.1 contender.