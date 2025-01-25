Braun Strowman teases alliance just hours before his huge match against Jacob Fatu; shares four-word message

Braun Strowman has shared a four-word message ahead of his match against Jacob Fatu. He also asked the WWE Universe to name his team with Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey was in attendance for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He was involved in a brief confrontation with Kevin Owens and even got a sneak peek of the upcoming clash between Strowman and Fatu, courtesy of their brawl on the show.

On X (fka Twitter) Strowman shared a backstage photo with the 55-year-old actor, asking fans to name their team.

"Name this tag team!!!" wrote Strowman.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Check out Strowman's tweet below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

The feud between Strowman and Fatu began after the former Universal Champion came to LA Knight's aid on SmackDown a few weeks ago. He saved The Megastar from a two-on-one situation against The Samoan Werewolf and Tama Tonga.

WWE confirmed a first-time-ever match between The Monster of All Monsters and The Samoan Werewolf for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bill Apter believes Braun Strowman has a vibe similar to Hulk Hogan

Bill Apter has briefly compared Braun Strowman to Hulk Hogan, claiming they have a similar vibe. The veteran praised the former Universal Champion's entrance, comparing it to Hogan.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated how The Monster Among Men's entrance was reminiscent of Hogan and his Hulkamania days.

"His entrance. He's very intimidating looking when he comes out. He's got that old Hulkamania type of thing when he's coming down the ramp and everything. To me, he's a guy who it doesn't matter if he wins or loses as long as he's hurting the heel. So if the end result is Jacob Fatu, which it will be I don't think we'll see for another month or two," said Apter.

Braun Strowman will aim to get momentum on his side by putting a stop to the Jacob Fatu juggernaut, especially ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, Fatu will compete in only his second-ever singles match in WWE after beating Jey Uso in his first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback