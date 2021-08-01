Braun Strowman teases Bray Wyatt reunion in cryptic post

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman made a major tease in regards to Bray Wyatt shortly after the latter's WWE release.

Bray Wyatt has been released by WWE. One of the greatest wrestling minds of the modern era is no longer affiliated with Vince McMahon's company and his release came as a big surprise to the WWE Universe.

Braun Strowman took to Instagram shortly after Bray Wyatt's release was confirmed by WWE to post a cryptic message, hinting at a reunion somewhere down the line. Here's what Braun wrote:

Braun Strowman teases a reunion with Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have have a lot of history together

Wyatt's WWE career was full of ups and downs and there were several moments where fans weren't thrilled with how the promotion was handling his character. Braun Strowman was a big part of Wyatt's career.

The Monster Among Men came up to the main roster in 2015 and was introduced as the newest member of The Wyatt Family.

The duo, along with Brodie Lee and Erick Rowan, wreaked havoc on the WWE roster for a brief period and many fans were hopeful about a bright future for every member of the faction.

Braun Strowman has opened up in the past about his stint as a member of The Wyatt Family:

“Bray, Rowan, Harper, I learned so much from them. And every masterpiece has its star, and that was Bray, but he needed us to play a supporting role around him. I can’t praise Luke and Rowan enough for what they did for me. Those memories are very special to me.” revealed Strowman.

Bray Wyatt did get a run with the WWE title and two with the Universal title, but the majority of his main event run was incredibly underwhelming. Braun Strowman also enjoyed a run at the top last year after defeating Goldberg for the Universal title.

What do you make of Braun Strowman's cryptic message? Do you believe these two former WWE Superstars will reunite in another promotion, in the near future? Do share your thoughts in the comments below!

