Braun Strowman threatens 34-year-old WWE superstar; promises to "rip" him apart

The WWE Raw episode of June 3, 2024, saw Braun Strowman meddle in the affairs of Judgment Day once again. The former Universal Champion had initially come to assist LWO’s Dragon Lee when he got cornered by the heel faction. While he started the night strongly, things didn’t end well for him due to a 34-year-old superstar.

JD McDonagh got on the wrong side of Braun Strowman when he had asked him to stay out of the way of Judgment Day. As a result, he now tries to attack the heel faction every time he gets the opportunity. In fact, he even interfered in today's match and accompanied Rey Mysterio to save Dragon Lee from the faction's post-match assault.

The former Black Sheep later fought Carlito in a match when Damian Priest asked The Bad Apple to take care of Strowman if he wanted to join Judgment Day. While The Monster Among Men won the match, the heel faction's members later swarmed him, allowing JD McDonagh to bring the lone wrestler crashing down with a hit by the steel chair. But, he didn’t stop there and continued to hit his right knee continuously with the chair. Angered by this, the former Universal Champ added a tweet on X.

“On site I’m going to rip @jd_mcdonagh in half!!!! #NowImPissedOff.”

Interestingly, while Braun Strowman is fuming with rage right now, the man wielding the chair seems to be happier than ever.

JD McDonagh celebrates after taking Braun Strowman down

Judgment Day member JD McDonagh seems to have really enjoyed thrashing Strowman with the steel chair. Apparently, JD wasn’t the one who initially brought the steel chair into the ring. Dominik Mysterio was the one who came with the chair, but The Monster of all Monsters simply swatted it away.

But, McDonagh capitalized on the distraction created by a scared Mysterio and caught Strowman off-guard. Following this, JD added a tweet on X expressing how he felt while attacking him.

“Oh my god, that was better than therapy.”

With this, the rivalry between Judgment Day and The Monster Among Men has only intensified. It will be interesting to see how Braun Strowman fulfills his promise and takes JD McDonagh down with his crew watching his back.

