Braun Strowman tweets his reaction to WWE RAW segment

Braun Strowman has sent a warning to Shane McMahon after the former WWE authority figure poured green slime over him on this week’s RAW.

Writing on Twitter, Strowman responded to a WWE tweet which advised McMahon not to anger his rival. The six-foot-eight WWE Superstar said he plans to rip McMahon “limb from limb” when they meet at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Braun Strowman took to Twitter to issue a warning to Shane McMahon

The latest episode of RAW saw Shane McMahon mock Braun Strowman’s lack of intelligence. The continued war of words between the two men was supposed to lead to a match on RAW. However, the scheduled match turned into a ringside brawl instead, resulting in McMahon dousing Strowman in slime.

Prior to the slime incident, Strowman launched McMahon against the barricade at ringside. McMahon retaliated by hitting his rival with a camera before sending him through the announce desk with a top-rope elbow drop.

Reaction to the Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon storyline

Shane McMahon landed an elbow drop shortly before he used the green slime

Although WWE has announced a Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon match for WWE Fastlane, the rivalry is expected to lead to another match at WrestleMania 37.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo heavily criticized the green slime incident on this week’s edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW. He called the storyline development “ridiculous” and questioned why Strowman’s lip quivered at the end of the segment. Russo also pointed out that the former Wyatt Family member should have been busted open after being struck with the camera.

Before this week's episode of RAW, John Cena’s father had been very critical of Strowman’s recent booking. He said on Boston Wrestling MWF that the one-time Universal Champion’s character has been “ruined” and “destroyed” by WWE’s creative team.