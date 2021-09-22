Braun Strowman wants WWE to draft current champion

Braun Strowman wants WWE to draft Raquel Gonzalez to RAW or SmackDown, as per his latest comment on WWE on FOX's Instagram post.

Braun Strowman was let go by WWE in June, but he has been keeping a close eye on the product ever since. The Monster Among Men has also made several public appearances with current NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

The official Instagram handle of WWE on FOX recently posted a question in regards to the upcoming WWE Draft. The post asked fans to name an NXT Superstar who should get drafted to RAW/SmackDown during the draft.

In response, Strowman chimed in and made it clear that he wants to see Gonzalez get drafted to the main roster.

Gonzalez has dominated NXT's women's division since she won the title at the NXT TakeOverL Stand & Deliver event this past April. Many fans believe she could follow in the footsteps of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, who are currently thriving on the main roster.

Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez are close in real life

Judging by Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez's recent social media posts, it seems like the two are dating each other. Strowman has had nothing but praise for Gonzalez in the past. Last year, the former WWE Universal Champion posted a tweet in which he stated that she's the future of the company.

Likewise, Gonzalez's latest TikTok clip featuring herself and Strowman caught a lot of attention. In the video, she can be seen interrupting Strowman's gym sessions with cheesy pickup lines.

As for Braun Strowman, he hasn't revealed a lot of information about his future. He was a big name on the WWE roster for years on end before his surprising release. The massive man was dubbed The Monster Among Men, and he took on some of WWE's biggest Superstars at several major shows.

Strowman's most remarkable moment in WWE came at WrestleMania 36 last year, where he defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Following the abrupt conclusion of his run with the company, recent rumors suggest that Strowman is having talks with IMPACT Wrestling.

Do you agree with Strowman? Do you want to see Gonzalez get drafted to RAW or SmackDown? Sound off below.

