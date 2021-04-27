Braun Strowman added to WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash

Braun Strowman scored a monumental win over Drew McIntyre in the main event of this week's RAW. This means that the Monster Among Men has been added to the WWE Title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Strowman and Drew McIntyre were not on the same page during tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. After both men lost their tag team match against T-Bar and Mace, Strowman hit the former WWE Champion with a Running Powerslam.

The main event saw the two stars go head-to-head in a match with major WWE Championship implications.

As per WWE Official Adam Pearce, it was confirmed that if Braun Strowman defeated the Scottish Warrior in this week's main event on RAW, he would be added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Strowman vs McIntyre was absolutely amazing, as both men put on a treat for the WWE Universe. It looked like anything could happen until WWE Champion Bobby Lashley decided to crash the match.

The WWE Champion watched the main event till the end and even tried to interfere during the match.

Unfortunately for The All Mighty, things didn't end in his favor. Mace and T-Bar practically handed Braun Strowman the win when they distracted McIntyre. This allowed the former Universal Champion to capitalize, hit his finisher, and score the win on RAW.

The Monster Among Men has made things extremely difficult for Lashley now, as it now means that he does not have to be pinned to lose the WWE Championship.

Braun Strowman will get a chance to win the WWE Championship for the first time

Braun Strowman has had a very successful WWE career so far, winning multiple championships.

However, since joining the main roster, Strowman has never had a match for the WWE Championship.

His match against Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash will be his first shot at the title.

This Triple Threat match will certainly be one to watch out for.

Who do you think will come out on top? Strowman, Lashley, or McIntyre? Let us know in the comments section.