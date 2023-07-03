Brawling Brutes member sends a message to 7-time champion after WWE Money in the Bank

This year's Men's WWE Money in the Bank featured several top superstars, including Butch and Shinsuke Nakamura. Taking to social media, the Brawling Brutes member sent a message to Nakamura.

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match was won by Damian Priest. However, the match included memorable moments involving all the six men who participated.

Taking to Twitter, Butch shared photos of his brief confrontation with Nakamura during the MITB ladder match. He sent a short message to the King of Strong Style:

"KING OF BRITISH STRONG STYLE," wrote Butch.

Shinsuke Nakamura wanted to win the WWE Money in the Bank to eventually win a world title

Shinsuke Nakamura is still keen on winning a world championship in WWE. After qualifying for the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match he opened up about his goals of becoming a world champion in the company.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview, Nakamura stated that his goal was to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash in to win a world championship. He said:

"WWE changed my life a lot. This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be World Champion anyhow using Money in the Bank briefcase."

Despite not being able to win the MITB briefcase, Nakamura could still potentially find himself in the world title picture, especially with WWE introducing the new World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

The King of Strong Style is a former United States and Intercontinental Champion. However, he is yet to win the top gold i the Stamford-based company.

