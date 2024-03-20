"Bray was going to try to push for it" - Details on 33-year-old former WWE star's pitch for a match involving Bray Wyatt

A former WWE Superstar has revealed details of his pitch for a match involving the late Bray Wyatt. The name being discussed is Top Dolla.

The 33-year-old joined WWE in 2020 and became a part of the stable Hit Row alongside B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isiah "Swerve" Scott. He wrestled several matches alongside his stablemates but was released from his contract in September 2023.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Top Dolla disclosed an idea he pitched to Bray Wyatt, which was inspired by the movie Leprechaun in the Hood. He said The Eater of Worlds loved his pitch, and the whole idea was to eventually build a feud between Hit Row and the team of Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss.

"So eventually the whole big thing was to build to a tag team match with Uncle Howdy and Bray vs. Hit Row in which B-Fab gets involved and then Alexa Bliss shows up. So now their whole crew is together, our whole crew is together and then we have a big blow-off like that. I literally pitched the idea," Dolla said. [3:30 - 3:53]

The former WWE star also mentioned that Wyatt was going to push for the idea after WrestleMania 39, but it never happened due to the latter's untimely passing.

"Bray was going to try to push for it, don't know if it would have ever happened, but he was going to try to push for it after WrestleMania, and then obviously he didn't end up being a part of WrestleMania, and then we all know unfortunately he passed and that was sad for everybody, myself included," Dolla added. [4:22 - 4:35]

You can check out the full interview below:

Former WWE star Erick Rowan talked about Bray Wyatt's impact on people's lives

During a recent interview on Counted Out, former WWE star Erick Rowan said he is always surprised whenever a pro wrestling faction touches people's lives.

The former Wyatt Family member also mentioned he felt good that fans thought Bray Wyatt had a lasting impact on everyone.

"No. I mean, I'm always surprised (...) when I feel a faction touch people's lives. I've seen how Jon's [Huber] impacted people's lives. I see how Windham's [Bray] impacted people's lives. So, just for people to say it, it's humbling to know that they made such a lasting impact on people," Rowan said.

Many fans want to see Bray Wyatt inducted into the Hall of Fame soon. It remains to be seen if WWE plans to honor him with the prestigious induction in the coming years.

