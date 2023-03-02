Bray Wyatt confirmed for WWE 2K23

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has finally been confirmed for the WWE 2K23 video game.

The Eater of Worlds made a surprise return to the company last year at Extreme Rules following the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. He was recently involved in a feud with LA Knight as part of the SmackDown brand that culminated in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

The last time he was featured in the WWE video game series was in 2019's WWE 2K20, which included The Fiend. He was available as a pre-order bonus. Bray was originally supposed to be in WWE 2K22, but was removed from the game after he was released by the global wrestling juggernaut.

WWE 2K23 is the latest installment in the series, and it's set to be released on March 17th for the Xbox, Playstation and PC platforms. Bray Wyatt's name has been included as part of the SmackDown roster on the 2K website.

Bray Wyatt is excepted to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

The Eater of Worlds is expected to collide with The All Mighty at The Showcase of the Immortals, coming off of his feud with LA Knight. According to reports, WWE had plans for him to face Brock Lesnar, but The Beast Incarnate turned it down and chose to face 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos instead.

On RAW this week, Bray Wyatt confronted Bobby Lashley on the Titantron after the latter's match against Elias. They're both two of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and a match between them at WrestleMania 39 would be interesting to see.

According to Xero News, their match at SoFi Stadium will have a gimmick. While no further information was revealed, the bout could be made official very soon.

