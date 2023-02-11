Bray Wyatt defeats 40-year-old star in No Disqualification Match after WWE SmackDown

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt did not appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. He hasn't been on television since the Royal Rumble. However, the fans in Uncasville, Connecticut, did get to see him in person, as The Eater of Worlds wrestled a dark match after the show.

Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a No Disqualification Match following WWE SmackDown. Some fans claimed it was "miles better" than their Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Rumble.

Knight did appear in a backstage segment as well, where he claimed he was looking toward the future. The former Million Dollar Champion did not want to talk about Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy.

Anyway, a few fans who were in attendance for the show, including Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, posted photos from the dark match between the recent rivals. Check them out below:

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Bray Wyatt looking in my direction was cool lol but all that aside love seeing this man in person for the 1st time! #SmackDown Bray Wyatt looking in my direction was cool lol but all that aside love seeing this man in person for the 1st time! #SmackDown https://t.co/pZsxfelmow

WefLucha @WefLucha



BRAY WYATT vs LA KNIGHT.



#SMACKDOWN Dark match de SD.BRAY WYATT vs LA KNIGHT. Dark match de SD.BRAY WYATT vs LA KNIGHT.#SMACKDOWN https://t.co/wj4i9Cc9Cr

It remains to be seen when Bray Wyatt will return to television, especially with the road to WrestleMania 39 heating up. He has several possible opponents for The Show of Shows, with a feud with Uncle Howdy being likely.

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight was not the only post-WWE SmackDown dark match

Wyatt's victory over Knight was the second dark match following tonight's episode of the blue brand. The first one saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Dom's mother, Angie Mysterio, was ringside during the match but didn't get involved. She was shown on WWE SmackDown ahead of Rey Mysterio's number-one contender's match for the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, the New Day members danced with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett during their entrance.

There was a dark match before the show, too, as Butch defeated Imperium's Giovanni Vinci. However, the action ended with Bray Wyatt getting his hand raised. It certainly was an eventful night for the stars of the Friday night show, with The Bloodline's story once again dominating proceedings.

