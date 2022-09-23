Bray Wyatt likes an interesting tweet from 2019 after "White Rabbit" tease for SmackDown

Bray Wyatt has been assumed to be the person behind the "White Rabbit" tease that has been happening in WWE. Given the date 9.23 that was put on the cryptic video (from the QR code on RAW), everything seems to be adding up. Post RAW, Wyatt liked a tweet from 2019 that may have added further speculation.

WWE has been using the song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane for multiple live events as well as SmackDown and RAW tapings while turning the lights off. It is believed to be a tease for the return of Bray Wyatt, who hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 37.

A day after Monday Night RAW, where we saw the QR code linking to the White Rabbit teaser video, Bray Wyatt liked a tweet from the late, great Brodie Lee dating back to 2019, adding fuel to the fire about the possibility of his return to SmackDown.

Is the White Rabbit truly going to be Bray Wyatt?

WWE has put out all the hints in plain sight for people to find, and there is no question that the company certainly wants fans to believe in Wyatt's return.

However, this begs the question - are the hints too obvious? Nothing has explicitly alluded to Wyatt returning on the September 23rd episode of SmackDown. However, there is most certainly going to be another big tease about the White Rabbit, if not anything more.

Some have speculated that the White Rabbit is linked to Karrion Kross, who is currently feuding with 2-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. However, everything so far seems to be linked to The Eater Of Worlds.

What are your thoughts on Wyatt's potential return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far