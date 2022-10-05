Bray Wyatt makes an interesting change to his Twitter bio ahead of rumored WWE return

Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda) has made an interesting change to his Twitter bio.

With WWE Extreme Rules almost on the horizon, fans are anticipating Wyatt's return at the PLE. A long list of clues has been put out by WWE over the past few weeks, leading to speculation that Wyatt is returning very soon.

Amidst rumors and speculation about his return to WWE, Wyatt made a cryptic change to his Twitter bio.

Check out the updated Twitter bio below:

How did fans react to Bray Wyatt updating his Twitter bio?

Wyatt's release from the company in 2021 was met with negative reactions from fans. He has garnered a large fan following over the years, and many fans want him to start afresh in WWE.

Here's how fans reacted to his new Twitter bio, amidst rumors of his WWE return:

Yasser Mohammed @YasserSaw @CWrestlingUK

This is a quote by Chris Colfer in The Land of Stories: A Villain is just a victim whose story hasn't been told." -The Evil Queen . Pointing to The Fiend as victim ? @CWrestlingUK Bray Wyatt has just changed his Bio into this A villain is just a victim from a different storyThis is a quote by Chris Colfer in The Land of Stories: A Villain is just a victim whose story hasn't been told." -The Evil Queen . Pointing to The Fiend as victim ? @CWrestlingUK @CWrestlingUK Bray Wyatt has just changed his Bio into this A villain is just a victim from a different storyThis is a quote by Chris Colfer in The Land of Stories: A Villain is just a victim whose story hasn't been told." -The Evil Queen . Pointing to The Fiend as victim ? https://t.co/DfaAFZFQFB

WWE has been dropping loads of hints in regards to Bray Wyatt's possible return. Quite possibly the biggest hint of them all was spotted on an Extreme Rules match graphic featuring Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Fans noticed fireflies and a lantern in the background of the match graphic.

Earlier this year, Wyatt shared an update on his health and added that timing is everything when it comes to a potential return.

"I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything," Wyatt wrote.

During Wyatt's lengthy WWE run, he became the WWE Champion on one occasion and also won the Universal title twice. At 35-years-old, Wyatt still has a lot left in the tank and could do quite well under Triple H's creative leadership.

