Bray Wyatt pays tribute to Jay Briscoe following his tragic passing

Bray Wyatt sent out a touching tribute to remember Jay Briscoe following his tragic passing today, which shocked the wrestling world.

ROH star and one-half of the Briscoe Brothers, Jamin Pugh (real-life Jamin Pugh), passed away at the age of 38 today from a reported car crash accident occurring in Delaware. The devastating news was announced by AEW President Tony Khan a couple of hours ago on Twitter. It's safe to say that 2023 has started on quite a horrible note.

The tragic news broke the hearts of every pro wrestling fan who poured their emotions out on social media, sending kind words of support and condolences to his family and friends.

Bray Wyatt also joined in with the rest of the wrestling world to remember one-half of the ROH tag team champions as he sent out their iconic catchphrase.

The former Universal Champion also replied to a fan's tweet, which stated that he was taken too soon at the age of 38, saying he was a good man.

The wrestling world is now left to mourn one of its many jewels who passed away too soon following the tragedy and will be remembering the good man Jay Briscoe.

In addition to Bray Wyatt, several WWE stars paid tribute to Jay Briscoe

Many WWE stars, along with Bray Wyatt, took the time to remember Jay Briscoe and pay tribute to him following his passing.

Tony Khan announced the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh seven hours ago. Jay had been continuing his run as the ROH tag team champion alongside his brother Mark Briscoe before he lost his life today.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," Tony Khan tweeted.

Besides Bray Wyatt, several WWE stars such as Mia Yim, Corey Graves, and Natalya also paid tribute to Jay Briscoe following the announcement of the heartbreaking news.

Nattie @NatbyNature twitter.com/tjwilson/statu… TJ Wilson @TJWilson



Nothing but love and respect RIP Jay Briscoe

Bloodline members Sami Zayn and The Usos also shared some words of kindness to remember the ROH legend in a loving light.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn I don't have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn't be here without them. I'm very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I'm so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend.

Over the years, many current WWE stars have worked with legends like Jay Briscoe under Ring of Honor.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

