Bray Wyatt posts never-before-seen backstage photo of The Wyatt Family and Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda) recently posted a backstage photo alongside his former stablemates, and Roman Reigns posing in the background.

The Wyatt Family made their first appearance on NXT in 2012, where Erick Rowan and Brodie Lee (f.k.a. Luke Harper) won the NXT Tag Team Championship. They then moved to the main roster in 2013 and officially disbanded in 2017. However, it seems like no love was lost for the members despite their separation.

Bray Wyatt shared the picture, taken in the fall of 2019, which saw him as The Fiend with Erick Rowan and Brodie Lee. Roman Reings, who was feuding with the latter two at the time, sneaked his way into the snap. In the caption, the former WWE Champion expressed how the photo made him smile and posted it in hopes of making fans smile as well.

"I just found this picture. I didn't know I had it, but it really made me smile. I hope it does for some of you. #goodbyeforever," wrote Wyatt.

You can check out the Instagram photo below:

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021. Former Wyatt family member Luke Harper left in 2019 to go to AEW, while Erick Rowan left the year after.

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns' long history

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt share a long history together. They faced each other as part of The Shield and The Wyatt Family as well as in singles competition.

It was in 2015 when Reigns and Wyatt had their first singles feud. This started during Money in the Bank, where The Eater of Worlds cost The Big Dog his contract.

Bray's stable was briefly reunited at the time, and Luke Harper saved his leader during his match against Roman at Battleground. Their rivalry came to a close in Hell in a Cell that year, where Reigns finally got his revenge inside one of WWE's most iconic structures.

They feuded again in 2020, now with different personas and for the title. Despite the rivalry mostly between Braun Strowman and The Fiend, Reigns' return resulted in him being included in their triple threat match for the Universal Title, which the latter won.

As of right now, only The Tribal Chief is still signed to WWE. Reigns also still holds the Universal Title he won from The Fiend. Meanwhile, Wyatt has not returned to wrestling since his release from WWE last July.

