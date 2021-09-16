Bray Wyatt reacts to Big E winning the WWE Championship

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has sent out a special message for Big E following the latter's WWE Championship victory earlier this week.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion. Fans had been eagerly waiting for years to see Big E reach the top of the mountain. With him finally doing that, social media was full of wishes and reactions to this massive victory for the New Day star.

Although he was a bit late to respond, Bray Wyatt has now reacted to Big E's WWE Championship victory. The former WWE Superstar had huge praise for Big E, claiming that he's the type of guy who others line up to congratulate.

"I am late on this, and I wasn’t there," wrote Wyatt. "But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look."

The new WWE Champion Big E was quick to notice this special message from Bray Wyatt. Replying to it, he thanked Wyatt for the kind words.

"Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness," replied Big E.

Bray Wyatt and Big E have faced each other on multiple occasions in WWE

Big E and Bray Wyatt in WWE

Bray Wyatt and Big E are no strangers to each other when it comes to the squared circle. Long before either of them joined RAW or SmackDown, the two faced each other in FCW, then known by the ring names Husky Harris and Big E. Langston.

Following their main roster call-up, they faced each other in multiple tag team matches. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) had many memorable matches and segments with The Wyatt Family, but it was the former group who came out on top on most occasions.

What do you think about Wyatt's message? Sound off below.

