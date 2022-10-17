Bray Wyatt will reportedly be involved with tonight's WWE RAW

After his emotional and impactful promo on last week's SmackDown, Bray Wyatt will reportedly be involved with this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

After returning to WWE at Extreme Rules, Wyatt cut an impassioned promo on the subsequent SmackDown. He discussed his relationship with his fans, the lessons he learned after his release from the company last year, and introduced the "real him" to the audience.

The segment was also intriguing from a storyline perspective as the former WWE Champion was interrupted by what we can only assume to be his alter ego.

Now that it has been established that Bray is part of the blue brand, one would not expect him to make an appearance on RAW. But this is what has been reported by Xero News on Twitter, who seem to have some insight when it comes to reporting on the rundowns of WWE shows.

"More Wyatt stuff on RAW Unsure what atm," Xero News tweeted.

It is not known what Bray Wyatt will do on this week's RAW, or if he will even be present on the show physically. On last week's episode of the red brand, The Eater of Worlds was advertised to appear on the show only for WWE to give a recap of his return at Extreme Rules.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho shares his opinion on Bray Wyatt's promo at SmackDown

Top AEW star Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt's emotional promo on last week's episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Wyatt's promo seems to have struck a chord with the WWE Universe, with fans and fellow wrestlers praising the former Universal Champion. The emotional promo was the highlight of a great episode of SmackDown.

While many felt Bray's words to be from the heart, Chris Jericho believed otherwise. When asked by a fan to comment on the promo on Twitter, 'The Ocho' had this to say:

"I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…"

It looks like Chris feels that Bray Wyatt's promo on SmackDown was a 'work'. But that did not stop him from loving the segment.

The fact that the Wyatt Family leader was interrupted by what looked like an alter ego of himself might suggest that at least some aspects of that impassioned speech were just part of a storyline.

