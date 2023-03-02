"Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu" - Bray Wyatt's collaborator gives update on WWE star's Hollywood debut

WWE star Bray Wyatt's frequent collaborator Jason Baker has shed light on the status of the former world champion's first movie. The wrestler's debut film will fall under the horror genre.

Jason is an FX make-up artist and director who has had a hand in the Firefly Fun House segments and Wyatt's on-screen masks. He has also designed gear for big names such as Triple H and Finn Balor, among others, over his years working for the Stamford-based promotion.

While Bray was in talks for a return last year, he was already taking steps towards the movie, collaborating with Jason and former Marvel writer Rob Fee.

However, the duo, along with two-thirds of the people who were working on the project, were ultimately hired to work on storylines for WWE TV. This put any work being done on the feature film on hold.

Over a year ago, Jason gave a hint on what to expect from the movie:

"It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu," Jason said. [H/T: Metro]

Now, he explained what had happened when Triple H and Bray Wyatt got in touch and how it affected the production of the feature.

"It’s not dead, it’s just we’re all working over at WWE now. I’m sure we’ll eventually get around to it, but – alright, let’s just go and do this for now!" Jason stated. "We were getting close, and then he started talking with Hunter, and then Hunter hired Rob. And then Bray came back, he’s like, 'Well I need you to make a bunch of stuff.' I’m like, 'Well, when are we gonna shoot a movie if we’re all busy with WWE?' It’s not a bad thing, this is where he should be! And I’m sure we’ll get around to making that movie eventually, but let’s get him back where he needs to be, and that’s in WWE." [H/T: Metro]

Jason Baker on former Marvel writer working for WWE

Much of Bray's recent work on television has included input from Rob Fee. The latter has experience working on comic books and on the Netflix series Daredevil, among others. Jason expressed that WWE is a good match for Rob, and that the company is smart to have brought him into the fold.

"He’s really fun to collaborate with, he’s always open to 'the weirder the better.' We’ll just throw ideas back and forth at each other," he smiled. "I think he’s in the place where he should be. Just in the little time he’s been in WWE, he’s brought a lot to it I think. I really enjoy it! I don’t know what they’re doing, that’s above my paygrade, but someone’s doing something right." [H/T: Metro]

Jason even created the sinister masks worn by Ethan Hawke in last year’s horror movie The Black Phone.

Bray is seemingly going to tussle with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 (April 1 and 2) in his second televised match since October 2022, as of this writing.

