5 dream WWE matches for Bray Wyatt in 2023

Bray Wyatt has managed to make a name for himself in WWE over the years owing to his unique storytelling and ability to connect with the crowd.

After months of the fans clamoring for his in-ring return, the company pulled a fast one by having Wyatt compete at the WWE MSG Live Event, marking his first in-ring bout since 2021.

With only a few days left to officially move on and look in the rear view mirror on the biggest moments of the year, which includes the greatest return in the company's history at Extreme Rules, WWE has announced the all-new "Pitch Black match."

Yowie Wowie!

While rumors have been rife since it surfaced online that Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will compete in the brand new match type, WWE has thrown a curveball by teasing Edge as a potential competitor. If that is the case, then the company could perhaps opt for a final showdown between the Rated-R Superstar and Finn Bálor.

Anyhow, let's look at five dream opponents for the former Universal Champion and WWE's resident Fiend, Bray Wyatt.

#5. A war between two families and their wrestling lineage

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns are mammoth superstars of WWE

The Samoan Dynasty is one of the biggest wrestling families in the world. Sika of the Wild Samoans is Roman Reigns' father, and this makes the latter a second-generation superstar.

Bray Wyatt's father and grandfather have been part of the business. He is a third-generation superstar.

WWE needs to capitalize on both wrestlers' history that dates back to 2015, and carve a story out of every bit of detail they have.

This has all the makings to be a massive storyline for the company in 2023. Like in the Ozarks, where the Byrdes are hunted and stalked by the Snells, Roman Reigns' clan may find themselves in the biggest predicament of their careers when Wyatt sets a target on the Tribal Chief.

#4. Wyatt steps up to face the American Nightmare

A first-time ever collision maybe on the cards for 2023

Whilst the Wyatt Family crossed paths with the Rhodes Brothers in early 2010s, Bray Wyatt vs. Cody Rhodes is a fresh matchup that has the potential to be a captivating program.

Cody Rhodes is rumored to face either Seth Rollins, or Roman Reigns for one of the belts at WrestleMania 39. Assuming he goes over and holds onto the gold in the first half of 2023, the American Nightmare could enter a program opposite Wyatt in the summer.

Bray Wyatt could be the one to step up and bring down the WWE Champion. There's genuine excitement for a match between the former Universal Champion and WWE's prodigal son.

#3. The Eater of Worlds declares Doomsday for its Herald

Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross have a similar outlandish gimmick

Talk about two weirdos. Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt are masters of detail and strange horror.

Granted, Karrion Kross may not be clicking as well as one might have hoped under Triple H's regime, but this has nothing to do with The Game.

The Herald of Doomsday is currently embroiled in a feud with Rey Mysterio that is still in its budding stages. He also worked two premium live event matches against Drew McIntyre.

So, irrespective of what fans think, the Chief Content Officer still has some hope for the star couple. And rightfully so, as the former NXT Champion has ample potential and is in need of some careful attention on his storylines and opponents with whom he has great chemistry.

Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross can tell a compelling story if the creative gives their feud the gravitas it deserves. The rest, of course, is up to them and how they pull off with their in-ring efforts. Nevertheless, it is a feud that sparks a certain degree of curiosity among the WWE Universe.

#2. A Rated-R program for the creepy, eerie and sociopathic former Universal Champion

Bray Wyatt vs. Edge is a unique dream match that is running out of time to happen

If Bray Wyatt has made one of many things perfectly clear, it is that he is a sociopath.

Lately, he has tried to encompass change, resisting temptations to take out superstars. But that seems to be changing in slow-burn fashion.

By the time Edge resurfaces in 2023, both the Eater of Worlds and the Rated-R Superstar may be in the perfect place at the perfect time to kickstart a feud for the ages.

Edge himself has a background similar to Wyatt, with the vampire shtick alongside his old faction mates Gangrel and Christian, together dubbed the Brood.

Next year might be his last before calling it a career and, if that is the case, then the former record-breaking World Heavyweight Champion could work on a program with Bray Wyatt that creates an earthquake in WWE and among fans.

Edge can retire with nothing left to accomplish, having put over the best in the business before leaving. Being an old-school performer to go out on his back is probably the way the Rated-R Superstar wants to end his career.

Honorable Mention: Bray Wyatt destroys Randy Orton once and for all

Randy Orton is Bray Wyatt's most important rival

Okay, we all know Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's feud was the worst of all-time. Now that we've said it and that's out of the way, let's look at why The Viper is the former Universal Champion's most important rival.

The truth of the matter is that both wrestlers have had some great moments that were sadly overshadowed by the really awful ones.

When the New Wyatt Family formed in late 2016, and subsequently led team SmackDown to victory at Survivor Series, the Wyatt-Orton program was one of the best the company had to offer from the SmackDown brand, on par with RAW's Owens-Jericho program.

But then that terrible WrestleMania match happened, followed by a House of Horrors match. Let's just leave it at that.

In late 2020, they reignited their rivalry and started off with promise. At that time, Wyatt was in his "Fiend" avatar. The two met in an Inferno Match at TLC, and while there may be detractors, the bout was an interesting one.

However, the company managed to mess up their storyline yet again with a damaging loss for Wyatt.

We both know Orton and Wyatt are exceptional talents both in-ring and on the mic, and sometimes wrestlers just don't work well together. We can't say the same for these two as they have shown glimpses of greatness during their feud.

A fitting epilogue to Orton and Wyatt's story would be to have the latter decimate the 14-time World Champion and move on.

#1. WWE's resident Beast, Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar almost met for a first-time ever match once upon a time

Perhaps the biggest dream match one can think of for Bray Wyatt is against WWE's resident Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

The two wrestlers were scheduled to face each other in a singles match in 2016 at WWE Roadblock. The company, however, opted for a handicap match, adding Luke Harper to Wyatt's corner, as the latter was supposedly injured.

On the road to WrestleMania in 2016, Wyatt and Lesnar crossed paths several times, notably on the go-home show of RAW prior to Royal Rumble and at the event itself.

Times have changed, and both wrestlers are at the top of their game in 2022, and that is not going to change next year.

Wyatt, in particular, has grown into the WWE Superstar the company wants him to be. A hard-hitting program with Lesnar will elevate Wyatt's image in the eyes of more casual fans.

Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt's story, if handled well, could end up being a blockbuster main event feud that will turn eyes and have fans hooked.

