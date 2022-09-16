How was Bray Wyatt set on fire in WWE?

WWE TLC 2020 featured a Firefly Inferno Match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's eerie persona, The Fiend. The bout ended on a strong note when The Viper shockingly poured gasoline on his opponent.

Orton and Wyatt's clash in 2020 was not the first time the two superstars had met inside the ring. They initially faced each other in 2017 when Orton had a short stint as a member of the Wyatt Family. The feud concluded at WrestleMania 33, where Orton defeated his opponent to become the WWE Champion.

Fast forward four years later, they fought each other again, but Bray Wyatt competed under his Fiend moniker this time. It all began when Orton was invited to a segment of A Moment of Bliss. Alexa Bliss, who aligned with Wyatt weeks prior, spoke about their WrestleMania feud before Wyatt attacked The Viper from behind.

The two superstars exchanged blows and threats in the following weeks before they finally faced each other at TLC 2020. The event saw Orton emerge victorious after he set his rival on fire. To add salt to the wound, The Apex Predator poured gasoline all over The Fiend and posed on stage to close the show.

Return discussions between Bray Wyatt and WWE have reportedly stalled

The Eater of the Worlds hasn't appeared on television since July 2021, after he was surprisingly released from the promotion. However, it seems like his absence from the ring won't last long.

Recent reports have suggested that Bray Wyatt was in talks with the promotion for his comeback. However, the discussions have stalled since the former world champion has a high asking rate.

''Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay.''

WYATT 6 @Windham6



It’s all a



One ending was just another beginning



The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.



You can’t kill it



#WWETLC Dear Randy,It’s all aOne ending was just another beginningThe Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.You can’t kill it Dear Randy,It’s all a ⭕️ One ending was just another beginning The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can’t kill it#WWETLC https://t.co/ZhuhMT7w1h

For now, it remains to be seen if Bray Wyatt will finally make his wrestling return soon.

What are your thoughts on Wyatt's feud with Orton? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far