When did Brock Lesnar face Bray Wyatt in WWE?

Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt recently returned to WWE programming. Although the former champions are arguably two of the biggest stars in the promotion, they have never faced each other in a singles match.

The first time they clashed was at the 2016 Royal Rumble event. Lesnar entered the namesake match at number 23 and quickly displayed his dominance. He eliminated Jack Swagger, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), and Braun Strowman.

Although the three Wyatt Family members were eliminated before Wyatt entered at number 27, they re-entered and worked together, resulting in Lesnar's shocking elimination.

On a March 3, 2016, episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the two stars would face each other at that year's Roadblock event. However, the bout was eventually turned into a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, with Harper joining his partner. During the show, Wyatt sat outside while Lesnar fought his way to victory.

The Roadblock match wasn't the first time the three superstars shared the ring. Before the event, The Beast Incarnate defeated Harper and Wyatt at a house show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE

A lot has happened ever since their Roadblock clash. While The Beast Incarnate remained with the company and mainly feuded with Roman Reigns, Wyatt became The Fiend but was released last year.

Fortunately for the fans, both stars are back in action. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE after over a year at Extreme Rules 2022. As recently announced on RAW, he will appear on the next episode of SmackDown.

The recent edition of the red brand also showcased the return of Brock Lesnar, whose last appearance came at this year's SummerSlam. The Beast quickly set his sights on former rival Bobby Lashley upon his comeback.

Although the two superstars may not be crossing paths, for now, a feud between them is a high possibility again now that they're back in action at the same time.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt lock horns in the future? Comment down your thoughts below.

