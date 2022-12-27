37-year-old WWE star willing to finally dethrone Roman Reigns; sends a warning

Roman Reigns has defeated many top WWE Superstars over the last two years, and one of them could once again threaten his run as the company's ultimate champion. Not too long ago, The Tribal Chief received a warning from Drew McIntyre.

On a recent trip to India, The Scottish Warrior spoke about many competitors in various interviews, including Reigns — his "arch-nemesis." The two men have crossed paths in over 25 singles matches thus far.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network's Namaste Drew show, McIntyre highlighted The Bloodline leader's time as a top babyface:

"There he is, my arch-nemesis, my kryptonite — Roman Reigns. You used to be cool. You used to be a hero to lots of people."

McIntyre and Reigns' latest one-on-one encounter happened during WWE Clash at the Castle in September 2022. The challenger came up short due to interference from Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

On the Namaste Drew show, The Scottish Warrior also insulted his Clash at the Castle opponent. He then sent the following message to Reigns:

"Clash at the Castle, I should have beat you there. I'm gonna beat you soon," stated McIntyre.

You can watch the video below, in which the SmackDown star hits a Roman Reigns action figure with his sword:

Roman Reigns' longtime rival has made a promise to Indian WWE fans

Among his recent appearances in India, Drew McIntyre spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. During the interview, he acknowledged that fans deserve to see a WWE live event from the massive country:

"Thank you [Indian fans] for being such a supporter of Drew McIntyre, for rallying behind me for so many years because you've believed in me, I believe in you all, and I'm gonna make you a promise right now, I'm not just here physically to enjoy India, I'm here to start harassing people. I'm gonna start harassing people in WWE because you all deserve a live show," said McIntyre.

While January 2023 seemed like the month when this show would finally happen in India, there has been an update. Check it out here.

