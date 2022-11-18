"I'm gonna make you a promise right now" – Drew McIntyre on WWE India event (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre made a guarantee to WWE fans during his recent visit to India.

WWE has held huge stadium shows in several countries around the world in recent years, including Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Wales. The company staged an untelevised event in India in December 2017. However, it has never produced a major televised show in the country.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, McIntyre promised to pitch the idea of WWE performing in India:

"Thank you [Indian fans] for being such a supporter of Drew McIntyre, for rallying behind me for so many years because you've believed in me, I believe in you all, and I'm gonna make you a promise right now, I'm not just here physically to enjoy India, I'm here to start harassing people. I'm gonna start harassing people in WWE because you all deserve a live show." [7:42 – 8:02]

Drew McIntyre previously helped the UK receive a major show

On September 3, WWE Clash at the Castle took place in Cardiff, Wales. The event, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, was the first major WWE stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years.

McIntyre was outspoken about WWE's lack of shows in the UK before Clash at the Castle. Moving forward, he plans to speak just as passionately about India potentially staging a big event one day:

"It's been too long, I wanna perform for the Indian fans," McIntyre continued. "And like I harassed everybody until Clash at the Castle happened, I'm gonna harass everybody until this live show [in India] happens. You've got my guarantee." [8:03 – 8:12]

McIntyre was not part of the main roster when WWE last visited India in 2017. The show closed with Triple H defeating Jinder Mahal in the main event.

