Bray Wyatt's father sends him a warning on Twitter

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, has sent a hilarious warning to his son following his big WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022.

After leaving WWE last year, Wyatt returned at the premium live event last Saturday and received an incredible ovation from the live crowd. Judging by the social media reactions, fans worldwide are also quite excited about the comeback.

Several WWE Superstars and legends, including Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda, have shared their reaction to the events of Extreme Rules.

Rotunda posted a tweet in character and warned Wyatt that no one's safe when April comes around. He clarified that Wyatt needs to pay his taxes come April. Check out the hilarious tweet below:

"Great to see my son back in @wwe, but nobody is safe come April. Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp," he wrote.

How did fans react to Mike Rotunda's message to Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt's massive return at Extreme Rules was executed to perfection, and fans are excited about what's next for the former WWE Champion.

Fans flocked to the reply section of Rotunda's tweet to his son with hilarious reactions. Check out some of the tweets below:

Korydavid @Korydavid6 @irsmikerotunda @WWE The irs debt is scarier than any bray character @irsmikerotunda @WWE The irs debt is scarier than any bray character

Nicolle Fallucca @ArtbyFallucca @irsmikerotunda 🏼 @WWE I’m extremely happy for him! He’s always been full of potential, he deserved this moment and much more! 🤘🏼 @irsmikerotunda @WWE I’m extremely happy for him! He’s always been full of potential, he deserved this moment and much more! 🤘🏼 🙌🏼

LadyWrestleDown @LadyWrestleDown @irsmikerotunda @WWE Ummmmm based on the comments I’m the only one who DID NOT know IRS was Bray’s father 🥴🥴 @irsmikerotunda @WWE Ummmmm based on the comments I’m the only one who DID NOT know IRS was Bray’s father 🥴🥴 https://t.co/EkMIioj7LU

Brian E @MysticRhythms87 @irsmikerotunda @WWE A tax collector first and a father second. Good to see you have your priorities in line. @irsmikerotunda @WWE A tax collector first and a father second. Good to see you have your priorities in line. 😛

Mike Rotunda has spoken up about his son's WWE run on various occasions in the past. He once opened up about Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend:

"Man, I didn’t even know he was gonna start doing The Fiend stuff. And all of a sudden, I was like a new fan watching it myself, because I wasn’t aware that he was — even though you work for the same company there, you could go a month without being on the same show because we were running so many shows [in] different directions."

Bray Wyatt has been quite active on Twitter ever since making his return to WWE. He has also shared a couple of tweets reacting to the same. It would certainly be interesting to see what he has to say about his father's warning to him about paying his taxes.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes