Bray Wyatt's former ally sends a message to Braun Strowman

While Erick Redbeard (fka Eric Rowan) may no longer be associated with Braun Strowman, the former member of Bray Wyatt's stable has the best interests of the SmackDown star in mind.

Strowman joined the ranks of The Wyatt Family upon his main roster debut in 2015. However, the group was separated during the 2016 draft as Bray and Rowan were drafted to SmackDown, while Strowman remained a part of RAW.

Braun Strowman recently made his return to WWE after getting released last year. He has been feuding with Omos and recently took to Instagram to hype his upcoming match against The Nigerian Giant at Crown Jewel. The Monster of Monsters was given a piece of critical advice by his former Wyatt Family stablemate in the comment section.

Erick Redbeard advised Strowman to take out Omos' knees

Erick Redbeard commented on returning to WWE after the return of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's returns have led many fans to wonder if Erick Redbeard will join his former stablemates in WWE. The trio, along with the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), formed one of the most dominant factions in the company in the 2010s.

Rowan recently spoke about the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based promotion. The White Sheep stated that he still had an unfinished story to tell the audience.

“There’s always opportunity, and my story within wrestling and that character of Erick Rowan or Erick Redbeard, it has so much left to tell. I think when I stepped aside when COVID happened and people were let go, I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that [note]. But it’s been a couple of years. I’ve stepped my toes into over avenues of entertainment, which I’ve fell in love with. But wrestling has always given me." (H/T - Fightful)

With rumors of Bray Wyatt once again leading a stable of his own circulating around, it could be the best opportunity for WWE to reintroduce Erick Redbeard. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion also recently posted a cryptic picture to add fuel to the fire.

