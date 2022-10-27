"Did you let HIM in?"- WWE fans erupt as Bray Wyatt's former ally posts a cryptic picture on Twitter

The WWE Universe has been abuzz with speculation about Bray Wyatt's future ever since the former Universal Champion made his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Bray's former stablemate Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) recently posted a creepy picture on Twitter that got fans talking about his potential return.

Erick was one of the first members of The Wyatt Family, a stable that was spearheaded by Bray. With recent reports indicating that the Eater of the Worlds could once again be leading a faction of his own, many have wondered if Rowan will return as one of the faction members.

The former Wyatt Family member added fuel to the fire by posting a cryptic picture online. Erick captioned it "OLD photo" which led many to speculate that he could soon be back to his old hunting grounds.

Check out Redbeard's post below:

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses:

Last_StOry @last_st105 @ErickRedBeard come back home , where u belong ( wight sheep ) 🤍🖤 @ErickRedBeard come back home , where u belong ( wight sheep ) 🤍🖤

Wolfmaul @WolfFather333 @ErickRedBeard This gave me some House of a 1000 Corpses vibes. I like it! @ErickRedBeard This gave me some House of a 1000 Corpses vibes. I like it! https://t.co/tuGipeCQnu

Erick Redbeard recently talked about returning to WWE after Bray Wyatt's return

Led by Bray Wyatt, The Wyatt Family was one of the most dominant factions in WWE. However, all of its members were eventually released from the promotion.

With Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman now back in WWE, many fans are hoping that Erick can join his former stablemates too. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion recently commented on the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

“There’s always opportunity, and my story within wrestling and that character of Erick Rowan or Erick Redbeard, it has so much left to tell. I think when I stepped aside when COVID happened and people were let go, I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that [note]. But it’s been a couple of years. I’ve stepped my toes into over avenues of entertainment, which I’ve fell in love with. But wrestling has always given me, I don’t know, I’ve been lucky enough where I’ve been able to do some bigger arena shows with AEW and get that taste of the crowd." (h/t -fightful)

Erick kickstarted his WWE career in 2011 when he agreed to a developmental contract with the promotion. He moved up to the main roster in 2013 as part of The Wyatt Family.

While Redbeard currently performs on the Independent Circuit, a recent report states that he has not signed a contract with any company, which could make his potential return easier.

