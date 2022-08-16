Ex-tag team partner of Bray Wyatt set to face off against WWE Hall of Famer at  upcoming show

Former WWE Superstar and teammate of Bray Wyatt, Erick Redbeard (FKA Rowan) has been booked for a match against Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

Like many other performers, Eric was released from WWE in April 2020, due to budget cuts made by the company in light of the emerging coronavirus pandemic. The bearded giant currently performs at various independent wrestling shows across America.

Earlier today, it was revealed who the 40-year-old's next opponent would be as Jerry Lawler tweeted that he is set to face off against the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion on October 15th in Ohio.

Since leaving WWE, Erick Redbeard has made sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling, most notably when he showed up on Dynamite in 2020 to pay tribute to his close friend Brodie Lee (a.k.a Luke Harper) who sadly passed away.

WWE Hall of Famer on Bray Wyatt's potential return to wrestling

In July 2021, The Eater of Worlds was released by the company, in a move that shocked those both in and out of the wrestling business.

However, recent reports have indicated that Bray may soon be on his way back to WWE.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the possible return of the former Universal Champion.

"Oh, man, I'd be up for that 100% to see Bray Wyatt back in the WWE." Booker added: "I'm sure the place for a guy like The Fiend is WWE. I don't know if what he does - or if he would have to change anything if he went to AEW or not. But I think he perfectly fits back in the system, and to get him back would definitely be a bonus." H/T Sportskeeda

During his time in WWE, Wyatt would strike fear into the hearts and minds of fans with his terrifying alter ego known as, The Fiend.

Do you want Bray Wyatt to return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

