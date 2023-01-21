Bray Wyatt's sister sends him a message after Firefly Fun House returns on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's sister Mika Rotunda sent him a message following the return of the Firefly Fun House on tonight's SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the Friday Night show, the former Universal Champion brought back his infamous Firefly Fun House show as he is mere days away from facing LA Knight at Royal Rumble. In a funny visual, Wyatt's exposed behind was hidden with his signature logo.

The hilarious image received a response from none other than Bray Wyatt's sister Mika Rotunda. She shared the image on her Twitter handle and welcomed her brother back:

How did fans react to the tweet sent by Bray Wyatt's sister?

Mika Rotunda's hilarious post received a bunch of responses from fans who also noticed the visual on SmackDown. Check out some of those reactions below:

🎃👻☠A-Blissful-Hiveling🎃👻☠ @Ashawn40 @MikaRotunda @Windham6 Nothin like a butt crack on national TV to say I missed yall @MikaRotunda @Windham6 Nothin like a butt crack on national TV to say I missed yall

Wyatt's Firefly Fun House has finally made a return after quite a long break. The Fun House used to be a weekly segment on TV back when Bray was about to introduce The Fiend to the WWE Universe.

Tonight, Wyatt told LA Knight that he should be scared. The two men will battle it out in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. Here's what Knight said about competing in the unusual contest on an episode of After The Bell podcast:

“Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making. There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be.’ Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick a** street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble.”

It remains to be seen if Knight manages to put Bray Wyatt down at the Royal Rumble and bag the biggest victory of his career. If he manages to defeat Wyatt, it would certainly be something that he could brag about for a long time to come.

