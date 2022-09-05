Bray Wyatt's sister sends a message to Sasha Banks amidst WWE return rumors

Sasha Banks recently revealed that CBD had helped change her way of life, and Mika Rotunda (sister of Bray Wyatt) was amongst the many who reacted to The Legit Boss' revelation.

The Boss was featured on the cover of "Cannabis & Tech Today" and confirmed that she overcame alcohol abuse and depression after using Cannabidiol products during an interview with the magazine.

While she isn't currently involved with WWE, Banks' name still regularly pops up in mainstream media due to her rapidly growing brand outside wrestling. Bray Wyatt's sister came across Banks' latest interview and was happy to see the former women's champion's success story.

Mika Rotunda sent the following message to Banks on her Instagram stories:

"My sis, always doing it! You are a true star, love you!"

Mika's message to Sasha Banks.

For those who don't know, Mika Rotunda worked as a production assistant for WWE a few years back. She was once also rumored to be introduced as Sister Abigail on WWE TV, but the speculated storyline never came to fruition.

Is Sasha Banks on her way back to WWE?

The simple answer is yes! Multiple reports have all but confirmed her impending return to WWE as Triple H reportedly awaits the perfect opportunity to re-introduce Banks and her tag team partner Naomi to the fans.

The former women's tag team champions were allegedly backstage at last week's RAW but weren't used due to undisclosed reasons.

As things stand, Banks could reappear on WWE programming any week now, and Triple H is also clearly being secretive regarding his plans for the Mandalorian star.

During his BT Sport interview with Ariel Helwani, The Cerebral Assassin reacted to the possibility of Banks' WWE comeback and was expectedly vague about the future, as you can view below:

"Time will tell, yeah, time will tell. Yeah, I think in a lot of ways, communication breakdowns are terrible, and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process, but it can be a process, right, and you have to go through the process," said Triple H.

