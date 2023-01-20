Bray Wyatt sends a heartfelt message to released WWE star

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt sent a congratulatory message to his former colleague Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger).

The AEW star recently revealed on social media that his wife Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) gave birth to their son, Austin Jay, on Tuesday. Spears shared a photo of Cassie, himself, and their child's hands together on his Twitter account.

Spears' announcement was met with love and support from his current and former workmates, as well as the fans. Bray Wyatt also responded to the aforementioned picture, congratulating Shawn on the big occasion.

Shawn Spears was a part of WWE for nearly 11 years. He spent the majority of his first stint with the company in the developmental brand, OVW. He also competed on ECW in 2008 before getting released in January of the following year. The 41-year-old returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 for a second stint. He wrestled on NXT and SmackDown before getting released again.

Spears is currently signed to AEW but has been absent from TV programming since October 2022. Fans will be hoping to see the ‘Perfect 10’ return to action soon.

Wrestling veteran believes Bray Wyatt has no credible opponents in WWE

It has been over three months since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE. However, the former Universal Champion is yet to be compete in a televised match. He is currently embroiled in a feud with LA Knight. The duo will face-off in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble.

The feud did not sit well with Vince Russo, who stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that Wyatt should be feuding with an established star.

"Chris, I've always been a huge Bray Wyatt fan. OK, I don't watch SmackDown, but when I see what's going on on SmackDown, my first reaction is, what? Why are we booking his first program with the Harlem Knight dude, LA Knight. LA whatever. What? What? Why are you booking a Bray Wyatt with a guy like this?"

The former WWE head writer added that he does not see anyone with much credibility on the current roster:

"Somebody who is established, somebody that means something, which is the problem, because nobody means anything," Vince Russo said.

Moments From Wrestling History @wwrestlehistory Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE was something special man! Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE was something special man! 🔥 https://t.co/eAow0O3twx

Besides LA Knight, the Eater of Worlds has also had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked figure who has been stalking him since his return.

