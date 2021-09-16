Bray Wyatt teases his return with cryptic tweets, makes a bold statement

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter to send a message to his fans and tease his return with some cryptic tweets.

Replying to a fan's tweet about missing him, Bray Wyatt cryptically claimed that he'll see us all very soon and everything will be clear.

"Everything will be clear. I’ll see you all very soon. Revenge is a confession of pain," wrote Bray Wyatt in his tweet.

Windham @WWEBrayWyatt

I’ll see you all very soon.

I’ll see you all very soon.

Revenge is a confession of pain.

Replying to another fan who stated that he's excited to see Bray Wyatt, the former WWE Champion made a bold statement, claiming that we have never seen the real version of him.

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE earlier this year in July, much to the shock and disappointment of the pro-wrestling world. Reports claimed that the reason behind this massive step was indeed budget cuts. Wyatt has mostly been quiet about his release and his fans are waiting to see what his future plans are.

Recent rumors regarding Bray Wyatt's future

Ever since Bray Wyatt's WWE release, there have been rumors and speculations of him joining All Elite Wrestling. With the likes of Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole and CM Punk making their AEW debuts recently, it's entirely possible that Bray Wyatt could be the next former WWE Superstar to sign up with the promotion.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bray Wyatt could appear on the 9/29 episode of AEW Dynamite later this month. The show is scheduled to take place in Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee. The Exalted One was a former member of The Wyatt Family in WWE.

The report also suggests that Bray Wyatt could sign with IMPACT Wrestling, if not AEW. Undoubtedly, both the promotions would benefit immensely from having someone like Wyatt on their roster.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on where you think Bray Wyatt should go next! Who do you want to see him face from other promotions?

