"Bray Wyatt/The Wyatt Family," "ECW as a whole" - Fans name legends who they want to be part of 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Class 

Fans are already looking forward to the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Many have already dropped a few names they want to see get honored next year.

During WrestleMania 40 weekend, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will likely take place in Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia. Batista could finally get to have his speech after being announced as an inductee three years ago.

The official Twitter account of Wrestling News recently provided a few names they want to see get the call next year, such as Brian Pillman, Jim Cornette, Earthquake, Sable, Sycho Sid, Bam Bam Bigelow, Lex Luger, Demolition, Tommy Dreamer, The Midnight Express, Rick Martel, Taz and Paul Heyman.

Fans then started listing their own set of legends they want to see get honored next year, like Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family, Vince McMahon, Umaga, and more. With the event being in Philly, some fans want at least one ECW alumni to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

One fan agreed with the initial list and added Wyatt and his family as the priority:

"Bray Wyatt/The Wyatt Family needs to be first and foremost."

This fan thought the entire ECW should get inducted:

"ECW as a whole."

If an ECW alumni is needed, Paul Heyman is currently signed with WWE.

"The greatest manager of the modern era," one fan shared.

Even though he remains active, Paul Heyman getting inducted next year wouldn't be a reach. Rey Mysterio was part of last year's class, and he continues to wrestle on SmackDown and is the current United States Champion.

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 only had five members

Last year's Hall of Fame class in Los Angeles only had five members, headlined by Rey Mysterio.

The Great Muta and Stacy Kiebler joined as individual inductees, while Andy Kaufman became part of the celebrity wing, and former WWE official Tim White was the Warrior Award recipient.

Despite the size of the class, it was still a great ceremony. Fans celebrated the legacies of each legend present. It should be noted that both Kaufman and White are posthumous inductees.

