WWE News: Bray Wyatt to defend WWE Championship against John Cena on SmackDown

WWE fans will be in for a power-packed show on SmackDown this week.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 14 Feb 2017, 12:03 IST

This would be the first test of the new Champion

What's the story?

WWE has announced that the new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt would be defending his newly won title against the former champion John Cena this Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

The announcement was made through a preview video package for this week's episode of SmackDown Live that aired during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. You can see the preview below:

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt was one of the contestants of the six-man Elimination Chamber match this past Sunday night alongside five other superstars including AJ Styles, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and the former WWE Champion John Cena.

Many expected Cena to retain his title considering that he had won it just two weeks ago, but it was the leader of the Wyatt family who came out on top at the end. He last eliminated AJ Styles to win the match and become the new WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

As per the rules of WWE, a former Champion has a rematch clause against the new champion which they can cash in to receive a championship rematch.

Also, we are on the road to WrestleMania and most Raw episodes leading up to the event are going to have frequent appearances from Superstars such as Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Smackdown also needs its share of star power in order to have people tuning in, a match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, therefore, serves as an ideal way to get the ratings up.

What's next?

Regarding the possible outcome of the upcoming match, it's widely believed that Bray Wyatt would be the man to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33, so it's quite possible that he would retain his title on SmackDown somehow.

Considering that AJ Styles has also not received his one on one rematch for the WWE Championship following his loss at the Royal Rumble, it's quite possible that we may see Bray defending his Championship against Styles at some point in the upcoming weeks as well.

Sportskeeda's take

While it's arguable whether or not WWE should give away a PPV quality match on free TV, it's certain that fans who will tune in for the show this week will get to witness a yet another amazing episode of SmackDown Live.

