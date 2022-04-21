Bray Wyatt (Windham) makes interesting name change on Twitter; shares several cryptic messages

For some unknown reason, Bray Wyatt recently made an interesting change to his Twitter name and shared a series of cryptic tweets, leaving fans perplexed.

Wyatt, aka Windham, was let go by WWE last year. His release came as a big surprise to fans, as he was a major attraction as well as a big merchandise mover.

The two-time Universal Champion hasn't stepped foot in the ring ever since WWE released him. He has now made significant changes to his official Twitter handle, in addition to posting a bunch of cryptic tweets. Wyatt's Twitter name has now been changed from 'Windham' to a red circle. Check out his cryptic tweets below:

⭕️ @Windham6 I do think it’s true that “he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man.” I do think it’s true that “he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man.”

⭕️ @Windham6



#WhatIf? But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all. But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all. #WhatIf? https://t.co/IzSoaZyz1r

⭕️ @Windham6 To be Sentient To be Sentient

Wyatt has also changed his Twitter display picture. Here's his new Twitter DP:

Bray Wyatt, aka Windham's new Twitter profile picture

Bray Wyatt's in-ring career is far from over

The former WWE Champion's fans were quite worried about his pro-wrestling career after not hearing anything from him for months on end. Wyatt finally shared a major update on his wrestling future during WrestleMania weekend.

In response to a fan comment on his official Instagram handle, Wyatt stated that he "will always love wrestling." The ex-WWE star then added that he couldn't imagine spending the rest of his life without getting back in the squared circle. Wyatt finished off by stating that "timing is everything."

Wyatt's father, WWE legend Mike Rotunda, recently shared his thoughts on Bray and Bo Dallas' future:

“They’re definitely not maybe done. I don’t know. They’ve kind of got their foot going with a couple of different things, trying to see what’s available. Maybe you’ll see them back, maybe you won’t. I don’t know yet. I don’t wanna speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going,” said Rotunda.

Wyatt's cryptic tweets have left his fans intrigued about what he's trying to say to them. What do you make of the changes made to his Twitter handle? Can you decipher his latest cryptic tweets? Sound off in the comments section below!

