BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion is returning tonight!

A five-time WWE champion is returning to the promotion tonight. The company is set to return to Full Sail University for a special NXT Homecoming episode. Big names such as Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Sami Zayn have already been announced for the show.Moreover, NXT alumni Bobby Roode and Tyler Breeze will also return to the brand for the Homecoming episode. But they won't be the only stars returning to their old stomping ground. Ahead of the show, the company announced that The EST, Bianca Belair, will also be present on tonight's episode.&quot;💪 THE EST 💪 @BiancaBelairWWE returns to #WWENXT TONIGHT for #NXTHomecoming!&quot;Check out the post below:Belair made her NXT debut in 2016 and soon participated in the Mae Young Classic, reaching the second round. She then began an undefeated streak on the brand in 2018.The EST would participate in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. She then began her pursuit of the NXT Women's Championship and challenged Shayna Baszler at Takeover: Phoenix in 2019, but fell short.The five-time WWE champion then continued to remain one of the top stars on the brand before being promoted to the main roster in 2020, making her debut at WrestleMania 36. She has flourished on the main roster, headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.Since then, she has won the RAW Women's Championship twice and is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. Belair has also held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice on the main roster.Bianca Belair is open to major move away from WWEBianca Belair has not competed in the ring since WrestleMania 41 due to an injury to her fingers.While Belair looks set to be a part of the company's women's division for years to come, she is open to exploring other options. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she addressed the possibility of competing in UFC. &quot;I think I'm very happy and comfortable being in WWE. If I ever did that, I would train extremely hard. I know it's not something that you can just walk into and think that you're gonna be successful. I mean, I learned to never say never, but I know my mom would be very scared if I ever did that," she said.For now, her future lies in World Wrestling Entertainment, and she is set to make a blockbuster return to the brand that kick-started her in-ring career.