  • home icon
  • WWE
  • BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion is returning tonight!

BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion is returning tonight!

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 16, 2025 17:19 GMT
WWE fans. [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE fans. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A five-time WWE champion is returning to the promotion tonight. The company is set to return to Full Sail University for a special NXT Homecoming episode. Big names such as Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Sami Zayn have already been announced for the show.

Ad

Moreover, NXT alumni Bobby Roode and Tyler Breeze will also return to the brand for the Homecoming episode. But they won't be the only stars returning to their old stomping ground. Ahead of the show, the company announced that The EST, Bianca Belair, will also be present on tonight's episode.

"💪 THE EST 💪 @BiancaBelairWWE returns to #WWENXT TONIGHT for #NXTHomecoming!"

Check out the post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Belair made her NXT debut in 2016 and soon participated in the Mae Young Classic, reaching the second round. She then began an undefeated streak on the brand in 2018.

The EST would participate in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. She then began her pursuit of the NXT Women's Championship and challenged Shayna Baszler at Takeover: Phoenix in 2019, but fell short.

The five-time WWE champion then continued to remain one of the top stars on the brand before being promoted to the main roster in 2020, making her debut at WrestleMania 36. She has flourished on the main roster, headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ad

Since then, she has won the RAW Women's Championship twice and is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. Belair has also held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice on the main roster.

Bianca Belair is open to major move away from WWE

Bianca Belair has not competed in the ring since WrestleMania 41 due to an injury to her fingers.

While Belair looks set to be a part of the company's women's division for years to come, she is open to exploring other options. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she addressed the possibility of competing in UFC.

Ad
"I think I’m very happy and comfortable being in WWE. If I ever did that, I would train extremely hard. I know it’s not something that you can just walk into and think that you’re gonna be successful. I mean, I learned to never say never, but I know my mom would be very scared if I ever did that,” she said.
Ad

For now, her future lies in World Wrestling Entertainment, and she is set to make a blockbuster return to the brand that kick-started her in-ring career.

If you use quotes from the second half of the article, please credit Sports Illustrated and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications