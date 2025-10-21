  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • BREAKING: Adam Pearce Announces The Future of World Heavyweight Championship; Punishes 2 WWE Stars

BREAKING: Adam Pearce Announces The Future of World Heavyweight Championship; Punishes 2 WWE Stars

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:49 GMT
The future of the title has now been announced (Credit: WWE.com)
The future of the title has now been announced (Credit: WWE.com)

Adam Pearce has now announced the future of the World Heavyweight title. He has also punished two stars.

Ad

Seth Rollins' future after having already been forced to lose the World Heavyweight title is now in doubt. The star has gone through major surgery as a result of which he will not be able to compete for a long time and there is no date given as to when we could expect him back. While fans will hope for WrestleMania, there is no assurance that he will be healed in time to come back by then. On RAW tonight though, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were punished.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the future of the World Heavyweight Championship was decided on WWE RAW. Adam Pearce announced that given that Rollins was no longer the World Champ, but he also announced that the future of the title would be decided tonight. At Saturday Night's Main Event, CM Punk would face the winner of the Battle Royal tonight.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

After spending a long time mocking Adam Pearce, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed faced the consequences of their own actions, as the RAW General Manager punished them. He said that neither star would be part of the Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Punk, to determine the World Heavyweight Champion.

On RAW, the next challenger was determined, as Jey Uso won the Battle Royal.

Adam Pearce has now a lot of work to do on RAW

At Saturday Night's Main Event, CM Punk will face Jey Uso, to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

However, Pearce will have another focus as well. Having made an enemy out of Bron Breakker, the General Manager may have to keep a watch over his shoulder. Things will not be easy for him at all, especially with Heyman advising Breakker on what to do.

The coming episodes of the show should reveal more!

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications