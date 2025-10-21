BREAKING: Adam Pearce Announces The Future of World Heavyweight Championship; Punishes 2 WWE Stars

Adam Pearce has now announced the future of the World Heavyweight title. He has also punished two stars. Seth Rollins' future after having already been forced to lose the World Heavyweight title is now in doubt. The star has gone through major surgery as a result of which he will not be able to compete for a long time and there is no date given as to when we could expect him back. While fans will hope for WrestleMania, there is no assurance that he will be healed in time to come back by then. On RAW tonight though, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were punished.Meanwhile, the future of the World Heavyweight Championship was decided on WWE RAW. Adam Pearce announced that given that Rollins was no longer the World Champ, but he also announced that the future of the title would be decided tonight. At Saturday Night's Main Event, CM Punk would face the winner of the Battle Royal tonight.After spending a long time mocking Adam Pearce, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed faced the consequences of their own actions, as the RAW General Manager punished them. He said that neither star would be part of the Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Punk, to determine the World Heavyweight Champion. On RAW, the next challenger was determined, as Jey Uso won the Battle Royal.Adam Pearce has now a lot of work to do on RAWAt Saturday Night's Main Event, CM Punk will face Jey Uso, to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. However, Pearce will have another focus as well. Having made an enemy out of Bron Breakker, the General Manager may have to keep a watch over his shoulder. Things will not be easy for him at all, especially with Heyman advising Breakker on what to do. The coming episodes of the show should reveal more!