BREAKING: After Roman Reigns, another megastar potentially injured at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 

Roman Reigns seems to have been legitimately injured at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 during his opening match against The Vision's Bronson Reed. However, if that news wasn't bad enough, Seth Rollins might have also potentially hurt himself after winning the Crown Jewel Title from Cody Rhodes at the event.

The leader of The Vision finally accomplished something that had eluded him all his career. A win over The American Nightmare in singles competition, with whom he's had a storied and years-spanning rivalry for years. While Rollins finally bested his arch-rival in Perth, he might have injured his arm in the process.

During the Crown Jewel post-show, RAW backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley mentioned how Seth Rollins was seen clutching his arm following his win. Though Kelley didn't speculate any further on the situation, she did mention that the World Heavyweight Champion might have to undergo a medical examination.

Check out her comments below:

"One thing I do wanna touch on is, Seth Rollins was clutching his arm towards the end of the match. I can only speculate on what that means. Maybe you can get an update from later on in this show or maybe tomorrow after he sees medical," said Cathy Kelley (8:15 - 8:28)

Will Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins be ruled out of action in WWE?

While the wrestling world had nothing to complain about how things went down at Crown Jewel 2025, with every match living up to the expectations and then some, the potential injuries to Reigns and Rollins have left them concerned.

They are two of WWE's biggest megastars, and to see them being potentially ruled out of action would be nothing less than heartbreaking. That said, neither WWE nor the two have issued any statement so far. With RAW just a couple of days away, fans can expect to get some clarity on the situation on Monday Night.

